Man arrested, police seize wheelbarrow overflowing with stolen tools

A man pushing a wheelbarrow full of purportedly stolen tools down a road in the middle of the night was arrested and is facing charges.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the arrest happened Oct. 1 at around 1 a.m. in the East Hill area after a resident called to report a suspicious man.

According to police, they were surprised after seeing “the wheelbarrow was overflowing with tools and other items.”

Believing the items were stolen property, police seized them and arrested the man. Among the items were a Craftsman air compressor, a Craftsman toolbox and a canopy.

“We would like to be able to return this property to their rightful owner,” Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“If you recognize these items as your property, or had items stolen from your residence or vehicle overnight, let us know.”

Police say the 37-year-old man is in custody and is facing numerous charges, including possession of stolen property and failing to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information can contact Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.