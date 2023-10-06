Menu

Canada

Hockey Calgary faces logistical challenges with new no nudity in dressing rooms policy

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 7:17 pm
Hockey Canada’s inclusive dressing room policy sparks questions about enforcement and facilities
WATCH: Hockey Canada’s new dressing room policy requiring players to wear a base layer is causing some confusion. Cami Kepke reports.
A new Hockey Canada dressing room policy requiring players to wear a base layer or change in private washroom stalls is causing quite a stir in Calgary.

The policy aims to make all players feel comfortable in the dressing room regardless of their religious beliefs, gender identity, or body image concerns.

Hockey Calgary officials say that while they support the inclusive intention of the rule change, implementing the policy will present challenges.

According to Hockey Calgary executive director Kevin Kobelka, most rinks in Calgary are not equipped with individual showers and stalls in dressing rooms, and to comply, players would have to wear a base layer, like a swimsuit, in the communal shower.

Hockey Canada implements new ‘minimum attire’ rule in minor league dressing rooms
Coach Tim Busch expects the change could lead to big delays in getting teams out of the rinks.

“I’m sure the reasons are right, but it’s going to be very hard to do and enforce,” said Busch. “The kids smell, they need a shower, they have to change out of their stuff. If there’s only one bathroom, they’re going to be in there a long time.”

The policy went into effect on Sept. 12, but the hockey associations that Global News spoke with, including the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, said they were not notified of the change and learned of it from media reports.

— With files from Global News’ Cami Kepke

