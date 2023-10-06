Slow start costs Frontenacs in 5-2 loss to Sudbury

The Frontenacs came out flat in the first period, mustering only four shots on goal during the first 20 minutes of play, and the Wolves made them pay. Sudbury scored two goals a little over a minute apart to set the tone on their way to a 5-2 win over Kingston Friday night at the Leon’s Centre.

“They were first to the pucks, and doing the little things that teams who need to win in this league do,” Head Coach, Luca Caputi said of the opposition.

“It’s important that we understand that we need to play a certain way, and if we’re not doing that, not playing the way we’re capable of… it’s tough to win, it’s a good league,” he added.

The Frontenacs struggled to find the net against Sudbury, getting only 9 shots through the first 2 periods. They would add 12 in the third, but by then it was too late.

“I think we’ve just got to be way more competitive and execute a lot more efficiently,” Caputi said after the loss.

“If we do both those things, obviously we’re a tough team to handle and a good team in general.”

Kingston had a hard time staying out of the penalty box, finding themselves a man down 8 times throughout the game, including the first five of the game, however, they were able to fend off the Wolves’ offence each time they were a man down.

Despite the loss, goaltender Mason Vaccari played well, turning away 29 Sudbury shots on goal. Caputi called him the lone bright spot for the Frontenacs Friday night.

The Black and Gold are back on the Leon’s Centre ice Sunday afternoon when they host the Ottawa 67’s, Caputi was blunt when asked what can be expected of his team during that game.

“You can expect a response.”

Sudbury opened the scoring 12 minutes into the first. Landon McCallum fired a shot towards Mason Vaccari who made the initial save, but he couldn’t stop Ethan Larmand from knocking home the rebound to put the visitors on the board first.

The Wolves extended their lead a little over a minute later, Nathan Villeneuve cut across the Frontenacs’ blue line and found an open Kieron Walton who fired it over the glove of Mason Vaccari to make it a 2-0 game.

Kingston didn’t help their case after landing in the penalty box three times during the opening frame.

Their penalty troubles continued in the second with a pair of too-many-men calls, the second of which was cancelled out by a hooking call on Sudbury’s Kocha Delic, but the Wolves would find a way to score on the 4-on-4, when David Goyette would fire a shot from the slot which proved to be too much for Mason Vaccari to handle.

Kingston would find the score sheet at the 14-minute mark. Ethan Miedema scored his 7th point of the season, an assist on Matthew Soto’s second goal of the season. Miedema found Soto in front of the net, who then jammed the puck home as he lost his footing and fell on the ice.

The Frontenacs got within one goal halfway through the third period. Gage Heyes was awarded a penalty shot at 10:35 after being tied up in front of the Sudbury goal during a scoring chance, where he would score his first goal of the season.

Sudbury’s Kocha Delic would take back the two-goal lead three minutes later off a feed from David Goyette.

Goyette would himself find the scoresheet a second time near the 18-minute mark on an empty-net goal that would seal it for the Wolves.

Goyette was the game’s First Star, Nolan Collins was the Second and Kocha Delic was the Third Star.

With the loss, Kingston falls to 1-3-0-0 on the season.

The announced attendance was 2,270.