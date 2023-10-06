‘Smashed and robbed’: Former NHL enforcer posts video of his collectables store getting broken into

Send this page to someone via email

A sports shop owned by ex-Montreal Canadiens enforcer Georges Laraque was robbed overnight Thursday, and he is asking anyone who might recognize the thief to contact him.

Laraque posted video footage to his various social media accounts on Friday showing his store, Ultime Sports Collection Laval, getting its windows smashed in and its collectible cards and other items stolen.

A Laval, Que. sports collectibles shop owned by ex-NHL enforcer Georges Laraque was robbed overnight Thursday, and the incident was recorded on the store’s security camera. The ex-Habs player is asking anyone who can identify the thief to contact him directly. Georges Laraque/Twitter

“If you have any information on this person, write to me privately,” Laraque said.

The footage, recorded at 1 a.m. Friday, shows a hooded man piling stacks of cards into a bag as the store’s security alarm goes off.

Mon magasin de carte “Ultime Sports Collection Laval” vient de se faire défoncer et dévalisé cette nuit, si vous avez des informations sur cette personne, écrivez moi en privé!!! My card store “Ultime Sports Collection Laval” was just smashed and robbed tonight, if you have any… pic.twitter.com/JnE7NrIUpV — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) October 6, 2023

This is how he got in! Voilà comment il est rentré! pic.twitter.com/bS6XahXHr1 — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) October 6, 2023

Another video shared by Laraque shows footage collected from outside the business showing the thief entering and exiting the store by smashing the front window with a tool.

The shop is located on Boulevard du Curé-Labelle, in Laval, Que., on Montreal’s north shore.

Laval police are asking anyone who knows anything about the break in to contact them at 450-662-4636 and note the file LVL-231006-001.