Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Smashed and robbed’: Former NHL enforcer posts video of his collectables store getting broken into

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 6:48 pm
Click to play video: '‘Smashed and robbed’: Former NHL enforcer posts video of his collectables store getting broken into'
‘Smashed and robbed’: Former NHL enforcer posts video of his collectables store getting broken into
Watch: A Laval, Que. sports collectibles shop owned by ex-Montreal Canadiens enforcer Georges Laraque was robbed on camera overnight Thursday, and the incident was recorded on the store's security camera. The ex-Habs player is asking anyone who can identify the thief to contact Laraque directly.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A sports shop owned by ex-Montreal Canadiens enforcer Georges Laraque was robbed overnight Thursday, and he is asking anyone who might recognize the thief to contact him.

Laraque posted video footage to his various social media accounts on Friday showing his store, Ultime Sports Collection Laval, getting its windows smashed in and its collectible cards and other items stolen.

A Laval, Que. sports collectibles shop owned by ex-NHL enforcer Georges Laraque was robbed overnight Thursday, and the incident was recorded on the store’s security camera. The ex-Habs player is asking anyone who can identify the thief to contact him directly.
A Laval, Que. sports collectibles shop owned by ex-NHL enforcer Georges Laraque was robbed overnight Thursday, and the incident was recorded on the store’s security camera. The ex-Habs player is asking anyone who can identify the thief to contact him directly. Georges Laraque/Twitter

“If you have any information on this person, write to me privately,” Laraque said.

Story continues below advertisement

The footage, recorded at 1 a.m. Friday, shows a hooded man piling stacks of cards into a bag as the store’s security alarm goes off.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Another video shared by Laraque shows footage collected from outside the business showing the thief entering and exiting the store by smashing the front window with a tool.

The shop is located on Boulevard du Curé-Labelle, in Laval, Que., on Montreal’s north shore.

Laval police are asking anyone who knows anything about the break in to contact them at 450-662-4636 and note the file LVL-231006-001.

Sponsored content

AdChoices