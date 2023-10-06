Kicking Horse Canyon reopens to traffic for Thanksgiving long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Kicking Horse Canyon in the Rocky Mountains has reopened to traffic for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Located along the Trans-Canada Highway, near B.C.’s border with Alberta, the canyon has been undergoing a series of major upgrades since 2021 as it morphs from a windy, two-lane road into a modern, four-lane highway.

The canyon, which sees around 10,000 vehicles daily, underwent an extended closure from Sept. 25 to Friday, Oct. 6, at noon.

It will remain open over the holiday long weekend, but will close again at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The canyon was also fully closed from Sept. 18-22.

During fall closures, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation says there will be various 30-minute work stoppages during daytime and evening hours.

During overnight hours, the canyon will be fully closed to traffic, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“The alternative route of highways 93S and 95 is available for use during extended and overnight closures,” the ministry said.

A calendar showing the upcoming closures is available online.