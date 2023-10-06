Seasonal park closures starting this month: City of Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

In just over a week’s time, and with cold weather on the horizon, the City of Kelowna, B.C., will begin slowly closing some of its park washrooms and sports fields.

As happens every year, the city said some park washrooms and water fountains, including water services at off-leash dog parks, will be closed starting Oct. 15.

“These closures are necessary to prevent pipes from freezing during the winter season,” the city said.

Washrooms at City Park, Gerstmar Park, Boyce-Gyro Beach Park, Rowcliffe Park and Rutland Centennial Park will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with washrooms at Stuart Park staying open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city said portable toilets along the waterfront will remain open, though all other washrooms and water fountains will reopen in early April, weather permitting.

Sports fields are scheduled to close on Oct. 31,

“Parks staff will be inspecting the fields and scheduling necessary repairs and maintenance before the snow falls,” the city said.

“Sports teams are asked to respect these seasonal closures to ensure quality turf when fields open again in the spring.”

Other seasonal changes will see Knox Mountain Drive close to vehicle traffic at the first sign of frost, but it will remain open during winter to pedestrians and cyclists.

Also, Kasugai Garden Park will close for the season on Oct. 15, and the bike skills park at Mission Creek will remain open as weather permits.

Further, seasonal hours at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will start on Oct. 16. The cemetery is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during spring and summer, but 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during fall and winter.

The cemetery’s office hours remain 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays.