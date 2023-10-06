Menu

Headline link
Fire

Firefighter injured in Winnipeg house fire

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 1:58 pm
It seems the flames were caused by an overheated battery, authorities said. View image in full screen
It seems the flames were caused by an overheated battery, authorities said. Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS
One firefighter got hurt but is doing OK after a house fire on Alexander Avenue in Winnipeg.

Early Friday morning, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it came to battle a blaze in a one-and-a-half-storey, single-family house.

Crews said when they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the house, and they attacked the fire from inside.

The one person in the home safely self-evacuated with their two dogs, authorities said, and the firefighter who got hurt did need to be taken to the hospital.

Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team helped the resident find a temporary place to stay, WFPS said.

The fire was declared under control just before 7:30 a.m., crews said.

Right now, it seems the flames were caused by an overheated battery, authorities said.

Damage estimates are not available at this time.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

