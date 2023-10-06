Firefighter injured in Winnipeg house fire

One firefighter got hurt but is doing OK after a house fire on Alexander Avenue in Winnipeg.
Early Friday morning, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it came to battle a blaze in a one-and-a-half-storey, single-family house.
Crews said when they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the house, and they attacked the fire from inside.
The one person in the home safely self-evacuated with their two dogs, authorities said, and the firefighter who got hurt did need to be taken to the hospital.
Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team helped the resident find a temporary place to stay, WFPS said.
The fire was declared under control just before 7:30 a.m., crews said.
Right now, it seems the flames were caused by an overheated battery, authorities said.
Damage estimates are not available at this time.
