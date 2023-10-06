Menu

Crime

Man shot in March in Woolwich succumbs to injuries, teen’s charges upgraded

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 1:11 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Waterloo Regional Police say a man who was shot in Woolwich back in March, later succumbed to his wounds, causing the case to be upgraded to homicide.

In a release issued on Friday, police say a teen is now facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death.

On March 31, police were called to a home near Township Road 50 and Letson Drive in the West Montrose area of the township after a shooting was reported.

According to police, officers learned that a teen had fired a gun at a home and an 86-year-old man was hit by a bullet. In June, the man succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday, police say that, in consultation with the Crown Attorney, they upgraded the charge from criminal negligence causing bodily harm to criminal negligence causing death.

The teen had also been previously charged with careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

