Canada

New initiative at Regina’s RCMP Depot focuses on removing systemic barriers

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 6:12 pm
In a new initiative to attract diverse candidates and help them overcome barriers, a three-week program was held at the RCMP Academy, where 32 participants graduated on Friday. View image in full screen
In a new initiative to attract diverse candidates and help them overcome barriers, a three-week program was held at the RCMP Academy, where 32 participants graduated on Friday. Global Regina still
A graduation was held Friday for candidates who participated in a three-week RCMP initiative that aims to recruit, retain and remove system barriers for racialized and underrepresented people who wish to join the forces.

Thirty-two candidates from across Canada completed the Diverse and Inclusive Pre-Cadet Experience (DICE) program held at the RCMP Academy in Regina.

RCMP Depot Division offers rare behind the scenes look at Canada’s national police training academy

Joshua Michelle, who is of Haitian descent and came from Ottawa, joined the DICE program because he wanted to be a p0lice officer from a young age. He said initiatives like this are important to break barriers so that more diverse people and minorities can join the RCMP and make change.

“Seeing the day’s program and this new opportunity that it’s giving to diverse people like me, I just thought it was a great opportunity,” Michelle said. “I learned a lot and I saw a lot of new things within the RCMP, and I definitely plan on joining the RCMP…. I do plan on sending my application with the RCMP.”

Nadine Huggins, RCMP chief human resources officer, said the program is all about breaking down barriers. The candidates must be 19 years of age, pass a security clearance and be on the path to permanent residency in the country.

“We’ve been on a modernization agenda for the last five years and diversity, equity, inclusion and reconciliation are a fundamental part of that modernization agenda,” Huggins said. “The DICE program is really the culmination of a solid evidence-based approach to diversifying not only our recruitment approach but also the quality and the diversity of our candidates overall.”

Huggins said they were able to attract a large number of folks who are interested in participating in the program.

The DICE candidates learned about cultural diversity and policing techniques and met with RCMP members who represent diverse communities, according to a release.

“DICE was conceived by members who are super leaders in our organization for the members of the future,” Huggins said. “We are extremely excited to have graduated our first and, I can assure you, not our last DICE troop.”

The DICE candidates represent countries such as Pakistan, India, Brazil, Columbia, Uganda, Bahamas, China, Philippines, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bolivia and Haiti.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

