Hamilton tiny shelters on Strachan Street cancelled after investment deemed ‘too significant’

A tiny homes project that was to accommodate those experiencing homelessness in a central Hamilton neighbourhood is no more.

The Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters (HATS) said in a statement Friday that it had unanimously voted not to proceed with its much-talked-about pilot at the Strachan Linear Park site in the West Harbour area close to Liuna Station.

“The organization felt too many of its essential site selection criteria were not being fully met, which would severely compromise the success of the pilot to the detriment of all of its community partners,” HATS said in a release.

“While the Strachan site addressed some of the needs of the HATS project, the due diligence process led HATS to conclude that the investment required was too significant.”

The two-year pilot project called for the construction of 25 mini-houses along Strachan Street East on the north side between James and Hughson streets.

The pilot was the subject of some controversy as several residents told Global News they were disappointed with a lack of consultation prior to council green-lighting the initiative.

Housing services division head Michelle Baird responded by saying although there was no public consultation specific to the Strachan site, there were “broader consultations” this year on managing encampments, including sanctioned sites.

Tom Cooper of Hamilton’s Roundtable for Poverty Reduction, the agency spearheading the initiative, initially said December was the likely timeframe for half of the temporary residences to be available.

The tiny shelters, for those unable to reside in a traditional shelter, mirrored a similar development at a hybrid cover in Kitchener, Ont.’s city centre that kicked off in late 2021.

Roughly 1,900 people are experiencing homelessness in Hamilton, with about 10 per cent living outside, according to the city.

In its statement, HATS said it would be moving ahead with the city to identify other possible sites for the pilot’s implementation targeted for mid-2024.

“Additionally, a number of partners, including LIUNA, have offered their support for the HATS Model and will also be collaborating with HATS to identify additional potential sites,” HATS said.

The city responded to the news with its own statement confirming it will continue a partnership with HATS.

“No alternative sites are proposed for this time, as we focus on the ongoing implementation of the City’s encampment protocols and work to accelerate the provision of low barrier shelter space and affordable options across the housing continuum,” it said.

In a social media post Ward 2 coun. Cameron Kroetsch, a supporter of the project, expressed gratitude towards HATS and the city for doing their “due diligence” in planning.

I'm grateful for the due diligence done by both HATS and City staff and while I'm disappointed there will be no pilot this winter, I think this is the right decision. I encourage everyone to read the statements from HATS and the City. Here's my take. #HamOnt — Ward 2 Hamilton (@Ward2Hamilton) October 6, 2023

“As I’ve said from the beginning, due diligence was always part of this process,” Kroetsch wrote.

“I supported City staff’s recommendation because it contained a number of checks and balances, and the need for an air-tight operating agreement, among other things.”

He went on to say the “next steps” will likely be a part of general issues committee meetings going forward.