Crime

Guelph teen robbed after selling headphones at a west-end school: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 6, 2023 10:38 am
Guelph police say one teenager was confronted by three people in ski masks after trying to sell his headphones through an online marketplace. View image in full screen
Guelph police say one teenager was confronted by three people in ski masks after trying to sell his headphones through an online marketplace. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say no one was hurt after a teenager was robbed while trying to sell his headphones.

Police said the teen made arrangements to meet someone after he tried to sell Apple AirPods through an online marketplace.

When the seller went to meet the supposed buyer at a west-end school on Thursday night, he was reportedly confronted by three people in ski masks.

The teen wasn’t hurt and investigators said he ran to a nearby help to get help.

Police said they stopped a vehicle a short time later on Edinburgh Road at Crimea Street and found ski masks, gloves and black sweaters while they searched inside the car.

The 17-year-old driver has been charged and will make a Guelph court appearance in November.

Four others in the car, ranging between 14 to 19 years old, will not be charged but investigators said they’ll instead participate in a diversion program.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

