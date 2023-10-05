Menu

Crime

Puppynapping investigation leads Calgary police to Strathmore, dog yet to be found

By Ryan White Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 6:55 pm
Undated photograph of Peyton Martorelli with her pup Waverly. The dog was stolen from her on Sept. 25. View image in full screen
Undated photograph of Peyton Martorelli with her pup Waverly. The dog was stolen from her on Sept. 25. Courtesy: Peyton Martorelli
A 40-year-old woman has been charged with robbery in connection with the September theft of a golden retriever puppy but the dog, and another four suspects, have not been located.

Waverly, a 17-week-old puppy, was stolen on Sept. 25 while Peyton Martorelli, his owner, was walking him to a training class at the Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association in north Calgary.

Martorelli says between six and 10 people swarmed her, pinned her to the ground, took Waverly and drove off.

On Sept. 27, police confirmed Becky Hall, 63, had been arrested and charged with robbery in connection with the dognapping. Investigators confirmed they were looking for five additional suspects, including a woman Martorelli knew as she was the dog breeder who had provided Waverly to her.

Martorelli told Global News there had been both verbal and written contact with the breeder where an agreement was made to give Martorelli the dog in exchange for certain services.

Click to play video: 'Calgary dog owner speaks out after pup was stolen in alleged swarming'
Calgary dog owner speaks out after pup was stolen in alleged swarming

A search warrant was executed at a home in Strathmore on Tuesday but Waverly wasn’t found. The following day, police arrested 40-year-old Kristin Becky Hall and she was subsequently charged with robbery.

The elder Hall was scheduled to appear in court in late September while the younger’s court appearance is slated for Oct. 10.

Anyone who recognizes the other suspects, or has information regarding where Waverly could be, is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Surveillance stills of four of the suspects in the dognapping of Waverly, a golden retriever pup, at the Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association on Sept. 25. View image in full screen
Surveillance stills of four of the suspects in the dognapping of Waverly, a golden retriever pup, at the Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association on Sept. 25. Supplied/Calgary Police Service
