Crime

Brampton man charged after alleged confrontation with parking enforcement officer

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 7:34 pm
Brampton man arrested fro alleged damage of parking enforcement vehicle. View image in full screen
Brampton man arrested fro alleged damage of parking enforcement vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
A suspect from Brampton, Ont., has been arrested after getting into a dispute with a Toronto parking enforcement officer and allegedly damaging the officer’s  vehicle.

On Friday afternoon, police responded to a call about property damage in the area of Queen West and Portland streets.

Police say that a parking enforcement officer (PEO) was working in the area, posting a violation notice on an illegally-parked vehicle.

The accused confronted the PEO, police say, but the officer got back into his vehicle and continued his duties. Then, the accused followed the officer for several blocks and while he was issuing another violation, police say, the accused damaged the parking enforcement vehicle, then fled.

On Monday, Sahajvir Deol, 22, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with intimidation and mischief/damage to property.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

