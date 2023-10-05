Menu

Crime

Homicide unit investigating death of man in Edmonton’s Chinatown

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted October 5, 2023 6:12 pm
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Edmonton's Chinatown. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Edmonton's Chinatown. Global 1 News Helicopter
Edmonton police are investigating the death of a man in Chinatown Thursday morning.

Around 7:10 a.m., police responded to a report of an unresponsive man in front of a business at 97th Street and 106th Avenue.

Police say paramedics attempted to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The EPS did not share the age of the man or whether he had any injuries but said the death is being treated as suspicious and homicide detectives are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Police are asking anyone with information about this death to contact them at 780-423-4567 or submit anonymous tips online at Crime Stoppers.

 

