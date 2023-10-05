Menu

Sports

Guelph Gryphons coach to take job with Toronto PWHL franchise

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 5, 2023 6:23 pm
The head coach of the Guelph Gryphons women’s hockey team is leaving to pursue a coaching opportunity in the new Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Rachel Flanagan is taking a one-year leave of absence to take on the role of assistant coach with the Toronto franchise.

Flanagan has been with the Gryphons women’s hockey program for 16 years.

As head coach, she helped lead the Gryphons to three OUA championships and a U Sports title in 2018-19, their first-ever national championship.

Trending Now

Associate coach Katie Mora was named the team’s acting head coach for the 2023-24 season.

 

 

