Kitchener teens arrested after carjacking at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo: police

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens were arrested after a carjacking occurred in the parking lot of Conestoga Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the mall in Waterloo at around 2:30 p.m. after the carjacking had been reported.

Police say two youths flashed a gun at the victim before they drove off in her vehicle.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman from Woodstock, did not report any injuries to police as a result of the incident.

Soon after they left the mall, the abandoned vehicle was discovered by officers near Foxhunt and Davenport roads.

The officers then found the two teens nearby and took them into custody. Police say two imitation guns were also seized during the arrest.

The two teens, males from Kitchener, are facing a number of charges including robbery using a firearm, possession of stolen property over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.