Crime

Toronto Police seek further possible victims of alleged sex-trafficker

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 6:18 pm
Temidayo Olasusi, 33, was charged with sex-trafficking in Toronto. Police believe there may be more victims.
Temidayo Olasusi, 33, was charged with sex-trafficking in Toronto. Police believe there may be more victims. Global News
Toronto police have made an arrest in a human trafficking investigation that began in May 2023.

Police allege that the accused met the victim, an adult female, on a social media platform and later arranged to meet her. They add that he subsequently threatened and violently assaulted her.

The accused is then alleged to have forced her into sex-trafficking from April 2023 to May 2023 throughout the Greater Toronto Area. All the money earned by the victim, police say, was taken by the accused.

But the victim managed to escape and contact police. Temidayo Olasusi, 33, was arrested and charged on Sept. 28, police say.

The charges include uttering threats of death or bodily harm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence and registration, trafficking in persons over 19 for material benefit, advertising another person’s sexual services, assault and choking.

He appeared in court on Sept. 29.

Police believe there may be more victims and have provided a photo of Olasusi.

Anyone who may have been a victim can contact police at 416-808-4838 or humantrafficking@torontopolice.on.ca or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at 222tips.com.

