Traffic

Fiery crash closes section of Trans-Canada near Cache Creek, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 1:41 pm
Fiery crash closes Trans-Canada Highway near Cache Creek, B.C.
A fiery crash has closed a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C., near the community of Cache Creek.
A fiery crash closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior on Thursday.

Video of the incident south of Cache Creek shows scrap metal littered across the two-lane highway, with two severely damaged semi-trucks.

One of them is on fire, with flames and black smoke rising into the sky.

According to DriveBC, the crash is between Friesen Road and Basque Road.

The highway is closed from 21 kilometres south of Cache Creek to three km east of Spences Bridge. Alternate routes include Highway 97C, Highway 5 and Highway 99.

An update is expected around 1 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

