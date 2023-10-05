B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP leads in voting intentions: survey

Send this page to someone via email

A “report card” has been published taking a look at the recent landscape of B.C. provincial leadership and voters’ intentions.

Named B.C. Government Report Card: October 2023, 1,001 adult British Columbians were surveyed by Leger about their thoughts on the B.C. government, including opinions of party leaders, voting intentions and the most important issues facing the province.

Premier David Eby received the highest approval rating of all the leaders at 47 per cent, followed by Green Party Leader Sonia Fustenau at 27 per cent, BC United Kevin Falcon’s 26 per cent and Conservative Party leader John Rustad’s 23 per cent.

Voting intentions also were high for the BC NDP at 42 per cent, followed by the provincial Conservative Party at 25 per cent, 19 per cent for BC United and 10 per cent for the BC Green Party.

The 1,001 British Columbians were surveyed between Sept. 15 and Sept. 18.

The three biggest issues facing the province, according to the survey, are housing prices/affordability at number one, followed by health care issues and inflation/rising interest rates.

According to the survey, 52 per cent of British Columbians think that things in the province are “on the wrong track,” while 38 per cent believe things are heading in the right direction. Eleven per cent answered that they “don’t know” or refused to answer.

Even though B.C. just experienced its worst fire season on record, only one-in-10 believe wildfires are a top issue in the province.

The full report can be read online at legermarketing.wpenginepowered.com.

Leger is a polling, market research and analytics firm in Canada.