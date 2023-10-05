60 kg of magic mushrooms, 200 kg of marijuana seized as RCMP raid 3 Ontario properties

Send this page to someone via email

More than 60 kilograms of magic mushrooms, 200 kg of marijuana and over 1,000 pot plants were seized back in August as police conducted raids in Kitchener, Wilmot and Melanchthon Township, according to the RCMP.

They say the investigation began when 1,365 marijuana plants were found on a property in Melanchthon, which is located about 60 kilometres north of Brampton.

This led the Kitchener RCMP detachment to begin Project O COSMOS and between Aug. 2 and Aug. 11, the raids were conducted at the three locations, where six people were also arrested and a number of guns were also seized.

Along with the pot plants, officers also seized 88 large bags of marijuana in Melanchthon.

During the three raids, the seized 200 kg of dried marijuana, 60 kg of psilocybin, 6.25 kg of hashish, 72 kg of cannabis edibles, 4 g of cocaine, 914 g of methamphetamine, 936 g of MDMA, a Glock 9mm handgun with two loaded magazines, a .22 calibre rifle and two replica firearms.

“The RCMP with the assistance of Waterloo Regional Police Service and the OPP again helps put a stop to the illegal activities occurring in numerous communities,” RCMP Insp. Lucio De Simone stated.

“We are pleased to be able to keep our communities safe by seizing both drugs and guns from another organized crime group.”

The six people who were arrested range in age from 37 to 71, and are facing various drug and weapons charges.