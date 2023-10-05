Menu

Politics

John Tory’s affair violated city council code of conduct: integrity commissioner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2023 11:08 am
Toronto by-election was triggered by Tory
WATCH ABOVE: The most expensive by-election in Canadian history came about as a result of a sudden decision by Toronto mayor John Tory to quit. As Sean O’Shea reports, that decision caused an unscheduled summer trip to the polls – Jun 26, 2023
The city of Toronto’s integrity commissioner says former mayor John Tory broke the city council’s code of conduct with his relationship with a staffer.

Tory resigned as mayor on Feb. 10 after admitting he had an affair with someone who worked in his office

The integrity commissioner says the woman, who he does not name, worked in the mayor’s office from January 2018 to March 2021 and she and Tory began a consensual personal relationship in the summer of 2020.

Commissioner Jonathan Batty says in a report released today that the code of conduct doesn’t prohibit personal relationships, but certain human resources policies have to be followed – especially when one person is in a position of authority – and Tory did not do that.

Batty also says Tory violated the code of conduct when he voted on matters that had affected Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, where the woman went to work after leaving city hall.

Tory, in a response included in the report, says he is sorry for his mistake and the impact it had on the people in his life and on the citizens of Toronto and he should have sought the commissioner’s advice on how to appropriately handle it.

