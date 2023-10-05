Bank fraud attempted in Guelph’s southwest end: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say a woman tried to open a bank account with a fake ID.

Police said they were called to a bank on Wednesday morning near Kortright and Edinburgh roads.

They said a woman tried to open an account with identification and a phone bill that staff didn’t believe were legitimate.

A 34-year-old from Toronto has been charged and will appear in a courtroom in Guelph on Nov. 17.