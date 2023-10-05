Bank fraud attempted in Guelph’s southwest end: police

Guelph police say a woman tried to open a bank account with a fake ID.
Police said they were called to a bank on Wednesday morning near Kortright and Edinburgh roads.
They said a woman tried to open an account with identification and a phone bill that staff didn’t believe were legitimate.
Trending Now
A 34-year-old from Toronto has been charged and will appear in a courtroom in Guelph on Nov. 17.
More on Crime
- How a Canadian businessman, his lab got caught in U.S. fentanyl crackdown
- Missing girl, 9, found thanks to kidnapper’s fingerprint on ransom note
- U.S. announces indictments, sanctions against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers
- RCMP found secret documents, email chains in raid of Ortis’ apartment: Crown
Comments