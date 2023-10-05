Updated COVID vaccines, flu shots to be available for eligible groups in London, Ont.

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in the Middlesex-London region, with the first case of locally acquired influenza A confirmed earlier this week and data showing COVID-19 cases rising over the last several weeks.

Updated vaccines targeting the Omicron XBB 1.5 subvariant of COVID-19 will be available to eligible groups in London, Ont., starting Friday, the health unit says. Flu shots have also arrived in Ontario and will be available to high-risk groups first.

“Based on what we have seen in the Southern hemisphere and what we are beginning to see locally, we are expecting this respiratory season to be more severe than ones prior to COVID-19,” says Dr. Joanne Kearon, MLHU associate medical officer of health.

“As we begin to see this increased activity of respiratory viruses, we ask you to consider your risk and recommend the following tools to ensure you are protected through the respiratory season: getting your fall vaccines (COVID-19 and influenza), masking in public indoor environments, washing your hands often, and staying home if you are unwell.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says Moderna’s updated vaccine, recently approved by Health Canada, will be available starting Friday at its Western Fair vaccination clinic to those at high risk for influenza or COVID-19, for health-care workers, and for first responders.

Walk-ins will not be accepted on Friday and Saturday, the health unit added, and appointments can be booked online or by calling 226-289-3560.

“Alternatively, the COVID-19 vaccine can be obtained through primary health care providers or pharmacies.”

The full eligibility for the updated vaccine includes:

residents and staff of congregate living settings (e.g., chronic care facilities, retirement homes)

pregnant individuals

individuals 65 years of age and older

all children six months to four years of age [influenza risk]

individuals who are from a First Nation, Inuit or Métis community, or who self-identify as First Nation, Inuit, or Métis, and their household members

individuals six months of age and older with underlying health conditions per NACI (Influenza and COVID-19)

members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities

health-care workers and first responders

Flu shots are also now available for high-risk groups through primary health-care providers and pharmacies, the health unit added. The MLHU also stressed that flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines “can be administered at the same time or any time before or after each other.”