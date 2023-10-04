Victoria General Hospital’s acute care ward experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria General Hospital’s acute care ward is grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak, with 11 patients now having contracted the illness, according to Island Health.

Eight cases are still active in the outbreak that began Monday.

The health authority, however, is still encouraging anyone in need of urgent care to visit the hospital.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) is set to update its COVID-19 situation report on Thursday.

For the last reporting period, Sept. 10 to 16, it said 628 new infections were detected, resulting in 178 hospitalizations.

Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 16, the BC CDC said the number of COVID-positive patients in critical care remained stable, ranging from between 17 and 22.

Last week, the B.C. government announced the mandatory return of face masks in all health-care settings, effective Tuesday.

As respiratory season gets underway, health officials across the country are urging Canadians to get a COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time, with cases of both on the rise.

The face mask measures impact health-care workers, visitors, contractors and volunteers in all patient, client and resident care areas. Patients, clients and residents, however, must mask if directed to do so by a health-care worker, or otherwise, based on personal choice.

In addition, ambassadors will once again be stationed at entrances of health-care settings to screen for symptoms of any viral respiratory illness, to provide masks and to direct people to wash their hands.

— with files from Amy Judd