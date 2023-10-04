McDougall Creek wildfire: Order lifted restricting access to backcountry

Send this page to someone via email

An order restricting access to a large area around the McDougall Creek wildfire in the West Kelowna region came to an end on Tuesday.

However, just because the wildfire is now classified as under control, resulting in the order being lifted, doesn’t mean it’s a great idea to go out blindly backcountry hiking in fire-burned areas.

That’s according to the BC Wildfire Service, which says, “It’s really important for people to be aware that hazards continue to be in the area.”

18:59 On the Fireline: Inside Canada’s record-breaking wildfire season

But it added that if people do visit the zone, they should “practice caution, specifically around any freshly burned trees. With the burning that occurred in there, along with the drought, the root systems are heavily impacted.”

Story continues below advertisement

“A good reminder to people to be really cautious.”

The order restricting access was initiated on Aug. 25, then extended through to September, and again until Oct. 3.

In related news, while the order is no longer in effect, four regional district parks are still closed to the public.

2:00 Ombudsperson report finds significant problems with emergency aid programs

The Regional District of Central Okanagan had closed several of its parks during the height of the fire, but has reopened most of them.

The four are Raymer Park Regional Park, Rose Valley Regional Park, Stephens Coyotes Ridge Regional Park and Traders Cove Regional Park.

The RDCO says hazards that remain include danger trees and slope instability.

“People are asked to respect signage, watch for barricades and stay out of closed parks until further notice,” said the RDCO.

Story continues below advertisement

“Parks that remain closed will require completion of extensive professional assessments for hazards to ensure public safety before reopening.”