‘Michael Myers of Calgary’ a registered sex offender, convicted of sexual contact with minors

A local man who has amused some Calgarians and startled others with his Halloween-inspired costume has a criminal past.

Adriaan Debakker, 29, has become a roadside attraction while donning a Michael Myers mask and garb and walking along International Avenue or throughout the neighbouring communities.

Global News interviewed Debakker on Tuesday for a lighthearted story regarding his homage to the villain from the Halloween films but further investigation unearthed his previous convictions.

Debakker received a 36-month sentence in 2017, at the age of 23, after being found guilty on charges related to sexually contacting two girls under the age of 16. The offences occurred in the Calgary area between August 2015 and February 2016.

With 26 months’ credit for time served, the sentence was reduced to 10 months. Debakker also received a firearm prohibition.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm Debakker was recently arrested for failing to declare his sex offender status, a condition of his release. He was released from custody due to financial obligations but is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.

Danielle Aubry, CEO of Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse, says the criminal history of the man who dubs himself “the Michael Myers of Forest Lawn” should serve as a warning.

“I think it’s a good reminder that as parents or guardians or ourselves, it’s always good to have a lens of who people are, and maybe not taking everyone at face value or putting some kind of specialness onto them,” explained Aubry. “We do that all the time. We do that with celebrities and movie stars and all kinds of scenarios like that where we don’t know the person.”

Global News reached out to Debakker for comment but, as of the time of publication, had yet to receive a response.