Crime

Deschambault Lake RCMP arrest female youth in relation to teenage homicide

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 6:41 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
On October 1, 2023 at approximately 11:15 p.m., Deschambault Lake RCMP received a report of an injured person on a street in Deschambault Lake. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A female youth has been arrested in relation to a homicide in Deschambault Lake on Sunday.

An injured 17-year-old was reported to be lying on a street at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in Deschambault Lake, RCMP said.

The family of the boy has been notified and victim services have been made available to them.

Deschambault Lake is about 446 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

A press release from RCMP said the initial investigation led officers to a home in the community, where a female youth was arrested.

Due to her age, she cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and because of the size of the community, RCMP did not provide an exact age.

She was scheduled to appear in provincial court in Deschambault Lake on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, police also arrested a man from Deschambault Lake wanted on warrants for charges including assault with a weapon.

Police said the man had “serious” injuries and was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information about the boy’s homicide or the separate assault is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

