Crime

More than $175K in stolen property recovered by York police, three charged

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 8:57 pm
Three suspects have been charged in connection with organized retail crime thefts in Markham, Ont.
Three suspects have been charged in connection with organized retail crime thefts in Markham, Ont. Handout / York Regional Police
Three people have been charged and more than $175,000 of stolen property was recovered in connection with organized retail crime thefts in Markham, Ont.

York police say an investigation was initiated in August following the large-stale theft of cosmetics from a Markham business.

Through the investigation, three suspects were identified. Search warrants were then executed at various locations associated to the suspects, police say.

The searches resulted in the recovery of $15o,000 worth of cosmetics and personal care items in addition to several pieces of high-end clothing, valued at $25,000, investigators say.

The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Ionut Bacan, 24-year-old Bianca Bascracea and 32-year-old Denis-Andreea Dumitrache.

All three suspects are residents of Markham and are facing multiple charges related to theft.

York police have released photos of the accused.

Bianca Bascracea, 24, of Markham
Bianca Bascracea, 24, of Markham. Handout / York Regional Police
Denis-Andreea Dumitrache, 32, of Markham
Denis-Andreea Dumitrache, 32, of Markham. Handout / York Regional Police
Ionut Bacan, 30, of Markham
Ionut Bacan, 30, of Markham. Handout / York Regional Police

Investigators believe the suspects have been involved in more unreported thefts across Ontario and are asking any additional victims and witnesses to come forward.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police recover $980K in stolen property from carjackings, armed robberies'
Toronto Police recover $980K in stolen property from carjackings, armed robberies
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

