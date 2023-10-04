More than $175K in stolen property recovered by York police, three charged

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been charged and more than $175,000 of stolen property was recovered in connection with organized retail crime thefts in Markham, Ont.

York police say an investigation was initiated in August following the large-stale theft of cosmetics from a Markham business.

Through the investigation, three suspects were identified. Search warrants were then executed at various locations associated to the suspects, police say.

The searches resulted in the recovery of $15o,000 worth of cosmetics and personal care items in addition to several pieces of high-end clothing, valued at $25,000, investigators say.

The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Ionut Bacan, 24-year-old Bianca Bascracea and 32-year-old Denis-Andreea Dumitrache.

All three suspects are residents of Markham and are facing multiple charges related to theft.

York police have released photos of the accused.

Bianca Bascracea, 24, of Markham. Handout / York Regional Police

Denis-Andreea Dumitrache, 32, of Markham. Handout / York Regional Police

Ionut Bacan, 30, of Markham. Handout / York Regional Police

Investigators believe the suspects have been involved in more unreported thefts across Ontario and are asking any additional victims and witnesses to come forward.

