TSX ekes out small gain Wednesday on broad-based gains led by utilities and tech

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index eked out a small gain Wednesday as broad-based gains led by utilities and technology stocks outweighed losses in energy and battery metals. Meanwhile, U.S. markets rose, led by technology.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 13.89 points at 19,034.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.17 points at 33,129.55. The S&P 500 index was up 34.30 points at 4,263.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 176.54 points at 13,236.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.76 cents US compared with 72.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down US$5.01 at US$84.22 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$6.70 at US$1,834.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.59 a pound.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.