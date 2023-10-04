Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

TSX ekes out small gain Wednesday on broad-based gains led by utilities and tech

By Stewart Lewis The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2023 4:55 pm
TSX ekes out small gain on Wednesday. View image in full screen
TSX ekes out small gain on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index eked out a small gain Wednesday as broad-based gains led by utilities and technology stocks outweighed losses in energy and battery metals. Meanwhile, U.S. markets rose, led by technology.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 13.89 points at 19,034.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.17 points at 33,129.55. The S&P 500 index was up 34.30 points at 4,263.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 176.54 points at 13,236.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.76 cents US compared with 72.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down US$5.01 at US$84.22 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$6.70 at US$1,834.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.59 a pound.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices