1 person dead after fatal collision involving stolen vehicle in Calgary

One person is dead after a collision involving a stolen vehicle in northeast Calgary last month.

According to a news release by the Calgary Police Service, the collision happened at around 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the intersection of 52nd Street N.E. and Fourth Avenue N.E.

Police said a 42-year-old man was driving a stolen GMC Jimmy north on 52nd Street N.E. approaching the intersection when he hit a Toyota Scion, which was travelling west on Fourth Avenue N.E. and was turning left into the southbound lane of 52nd Street N.E.

Police said the driver of the GMC ran a red light and hit the left side of the Toyota sedan.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital, police said. Police said the 83-year-old driver of the Toyota died from their injuries on Monday, Oct. 3.

A 32-year-old passenger in the GMC SUV suffered minor injuries, police said.

CPS said drug impairment and speeding on behalf of the GMC driver are being investigated as factors in the collision. Charges are pending, officers said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.