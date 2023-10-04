YVR summer numbers show traffic trending to pre-pandemic levels

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) says it is inching back towards pre-pandemic travel volumes.

The airport released a snapshot of its summer travel season Wednesday, which showed more than 7.1 million passengers transited the facility between July and September.

That’s up 21.7 per cent over last year, and closing in on the 7.2 million people who passed through YVR in the summer of 2019.

In a media release, YVR said August was the summer’s busiest month, with the B.C. Day long weekend drawing the highest passenger volume: 328,422 passengers between Aug. 4 and Aug. 7.

YVR president and CEO Tamara Vrooman attributed the growth in passenger volume to expanded service from airlines, including Air Canada which added flights to Miami and Washington D.C.

“We are in a time of growth at YVR and as an industry,” she said. in a statement.

“We connected more passengers to more destinations over the summer. We also acted quickly to support our community when they needed it most — during one of our province’s most challenging wildfire seasons — and we continued to strengthen our work and partnership with Musqueam.”

Nearly 60,000 flights on 110 airlines arrived or departed from the airport over the summer, and crews processed more than 2.5 million outbound bags.

About seven in 10 flights departed on time.

