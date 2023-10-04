Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

No Halloween-themed train ride at Stanley Park for fourth year in a row

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 4:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Documents reveal what really happened to the Stanley Park train'
Documents reveal what really happened to the Stanley Park train
The Stanley Park train was pulled out of service last year and now documents obtained by Global News show the beloved miniature railroad failed a safety inspection. The train fell into such disrepair under the last park board, it posed a serious risk to children and families who rode it. The board had been warned repeatedly the attraction was not getting proper maintenance – Jun 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The beloved Stanley Park Train will be remaining at its station this Halloween as officials said it’s still under restoration work.

The Vancouver Park Board said this year’s Stanley Park Ghost Train has been cancelled — the fourth year in a row the spooky, Halloween-themed miniature train ride has been shelved.

Story continues below advertisement

The miniature train has been out of commission since the fall of 2022 due to “mechanical issues affecting the antique engines and passenger cars.”

It was cancelled in 2020 due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021 due to aggressive coyotes in the area.

Click to play video: 'Stanley Park Easter Train cancelled this year'
Stanley Park Easter Train cancelled this year

The Vancouver Park Board said it remains “steadfast” in its commitment to revitalizing the train.

“This work involved a comprehensive assessment and a thorough analysis of the ride system. The vintage train equipment, some of which is more than 60 years old, requires specialized parts that are challenging to obtain,” park board staff said.

“At this time, all the necessary parts have been successfully acquired and teams are hard at work taking on additional repairs and testing to guarantee the train’s safe operation to get it back in service as soon as possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Staff said they expect the train to be operational by November, and a more detailed timeline will be released in the “coming weeks.”

Back in November, Technical Safety BC outlined a number of issues with the miniature train line, including corrosion and damage to both the track and railcars, overgrown vegetation disrupting sight lines, and decaying infrastructure.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Park Board surprised train failed inspection'
Vancouver Park Board surprised train failed inspection
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices