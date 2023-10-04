Multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough sends four to hospital: Police

Four people have been sent to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called to the scene of a collision involving three vehicles in the Ellesmere and Markham roads area just after 2 p.m.
Paramedics tell Global News that three people have been transported to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries. They say a fourth person has also been taken to hospital with moderate to severe injuries.
Road closures and lane restrictions are in effect as authorities investigate the collision.
Investigators says all vehicles involved remained on scene.
There is no word yet on the cause of the accident.
