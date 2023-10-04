Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough sends four to hospital: Police

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 4:56 pm
Authorities responded to reports of a collision involving four vehicles in the area or Ellesmere and Markham Roads Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Authorities responded to reports of a collision involving four vehicles in the area or Ellesmere and Markham Roads Wednesday afternoon. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people have been sent to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the scene of a collision involving three vehicles in the Ellesmere and Markham roads area just after 2 p.m.

Paramedics tell Global News that three people have been transported to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries. They say a fourth person has also been taken to hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

Paramedics tell Global News that three people have been transported to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries. View image in full screen
Paramedics tell Global News that three people have been transported to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Road closures and lane restrictions are in effect as authorities investigate the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators says all vehicles involved remained on scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the accident.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices