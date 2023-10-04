New scholarship program commemorates victims of Ukraine plane shot down by Iran

The federal government is launching a new scholarship that commemorates the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which was shot down by Iran in January 2020, foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly announced on Wednesday.

Among the 176 people killed on board the plane, 55 were Canadian citizens and 30 were permanent residents of Canada. Canada’s Flight PS752 Commemorative Scholarship Program will disburse 176 scholarships, each one in the name of a victim.

The scholarship will be open to both domestic and international students enrolled in Canadian colleges and universities if their field of study aligns with the victim’s professional or academic background or if it focuses on the prevention of such air disasters.

The program will run for five years, and the amount disbursed will average $25,000 per scholarship. Students with ties to the victims will be prioritized.

Story continues below advertisement

“The downing of Flight PS752 was a human tragedy of immeasurable proportions that truncated the futures of many academics and students who not only had strong connections with Canadian educational institutions, but also made important contributions to Canada,” Joly said.

“This scholarship program honours their legacies by offering educational opportunities to those who can pursue studies in their name.”

2:21 Flight PS752: Families, friends hold memorials on 3-year anniversary

The anniversary of the day the Iranian military shot down the plane, Jan. 8, is now observed as the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters.

In June, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom said they will refer Iran to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the downing of the flight over Tehran.

The four countries announced the move after the deadline passed for Iran to submit arbitration under the Montreal Convention.