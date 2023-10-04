Winnipeg fire crews fight blazes at two homes, 15 minutes a part

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy morning for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) as crews fought to extinguish two separate house fires. No one was hurt.

Crews fought the first fire at 9 a.m. Wednesday at a bungalow on Ottawa Avenue, WFPS said.

Firefighters said crews saw smoke coming from the house. After battling the blaze from inside the house for about 30 minutes, the fire was declared under control just after 9:30 a.m., authorities said.

The people inside had safely self-evacuated before help arrived, responders said.

A mere 14 minutes after crews arrived at the first fire, WFPS said it responded to a blaze in a two-storey home on Kenaston Boulevard.

Again, crews said they saw the smoke billowing out of the house, and fought it from inside, declaring the blaze under control around 9:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was in the house when it caught fire, firefighters said, and it appeared to be an accident caused by unattended cooking.

The cause of the fire on Ottawa Avenue is under investigation.

In a release, WFPS reminded residents of a few safety tips to prevent their homes from burning up:

always stay in the kitchen while cooking

oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtains should be kept away from the stovetop

oil should be heated slowly, and if the oil catches fire and the fire is small and manageable, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the top with a metal lid

never use water to put out an oil fire

No damage estimates are available for either home.