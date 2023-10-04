Saskatoon looking at hiring more community support officers for city bus safety

Send this page to someone via email

A transit support worker program could be in the works after a Saskatoon transportation committee meeting Tuesday highlighted some options for community support officers.

A report came forward with the options of funding six community support officers, four officers, or two.

It said funding would need to start on June 1, 2024 with a start date of July 1.

“Saskatoon Transit currently operates 39 fixed routes along approximately 276 kilometres of streets with approximately 1,400 bus stops and six terminals. Saskatoon Transit provides 1,155 hours of service daily from Monday to Friday, 782 hours on Saturday, 410 hours on Sundays and statutory holidays for a total almost 350,000 annual service hours and more than 10 million rides in 2022 based on calculated ridership,” read the report.

It said the recommended six community support officers (CSOs) would provide up to 11,700 hours of transit support and would have a combined annual salary cost of $378,000 using 2024 rates.

The implementation of the additional officers would align with the transition of the program to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Information gathered from Saskatoon Transit showed that a significant number of incidents occur at two terminals and roughly 20 per cent of the routes.

“CSOs would provide a presence on buses and alternately patrol terminals through a rotating approach, as well as liaise with customers, develop relationships, manage incidents, complete outreach, connect people to supports, and other relevant duties of the CSOs.”

The committee agreed with the recommended six community support officers and pushed the report forward to be decided on by city council at a later date.