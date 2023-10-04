Menu

Headline link
Money

Keyera Corp. marks opening of 575-kilometre pipeline in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2023 2:19 pm
Keyera Corp. is marking the opening of its KAPS pipeline, a 575-km pipeline in Alberta which will provide natural gas producers in Western Canada with additional transportation capacity.
Keyera Corp. is marking the opening of its KAPS pipeline, a 575-km pipeline in Alberta which will provide natural gas producers in Western Canada with additional transportation capacity. Keyera Corp. logo is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Keyera Corp. *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Keyera Corp. is marking the opening of its KAPS pipeline, a 575-kilometre pipeline in Alberta which will provide additional transportation capacity to natural gas producers in Western Canada.

The recently completed KAPS pipeline will transport 350,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids and condensate from the Montney and Duvernay production basins to Keyera Corp.’s liquids processing and storage hub in Fort Saskatchewan, northeast of Edmonton.

KAPS is operated by Keyera — one of Canada’s largest independent midstream energy infrastructure businesses — and 50 per cent owned by Stonepeak, an alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets.

Keyera says the pipeline will advance Alberta’s energy industry by allowing producers to grow natural gas production.

Canada is the world’s fifth-largest producer and fourth-largest exporter of natural gas.

U.S. benchmark Henry Hub prices for natural gas are at a seven-month high, with the November futures contract up six cents Wednesday at US$3.01 per mmBTU.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

