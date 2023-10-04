George Reed celebration of life to take place Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A celebration of life for Saskatchewan Roughriders legend George Reed will take place on Oct. 6.

Reed was 83 years old when he passed away on Sunday.

The celebration will take place at the Viterra International Trade Centre from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

People attending are asked to wear green in honour of the Roughrider legend, and the service will be livestreamed.

With the Riders taking on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium, Reed will also be honoured throughout the game.

Reed will be honoured in a ceremony shortly before kickoff and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 4:50 p.m. to say goodbye and to celebrate a man many call one of the greatest running backs of all time.

“Reed cared deeply about the community of Saskatchewan, and it was important to him that his charitable work live on long after his passing,” the Roughriders said.

“With that in mind, the George Reed Foundation and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation have come together to create the George Reed Legacy Fund. Effective immediately, the Fund — which will support the Special Olympics Saskatchewan and Mother Teresa Middle School — will take on the work of the George Reed Foundation and continue Reed’s lasting legacy in the province.”

Representatives from Special Olympics and Mother Seresa Middle School will be in attendance at the game.

Fans will also notice special acknowledgments to Reed throughout the stadium, including both endzones and his initials on the 34-yard line.

“Section 34,” where Reed sat for nearly every home game, will be lit green in his honour.

The Riders will also wear Reed decals on their helmets and their jerseys, with coaches and staff wearing special shirts during the pregame.

“Many additional moments will take place and memories will be relived on game day and beyond, creating a space for Rider Nation to grieve together, but also to celebrate the great life of George Reed,” the team said.