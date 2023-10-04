Menu

Crime

Man behind bars and woman recovering after shooting in Winnipeg

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 1:28 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
Officers said the major crimes unit discovered the victim was shot when she tried to step in after a fight started among a group of people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A woman is now in stable condition after a shooting in Winnipeg on Sunday, police say. The suspect is in jail.

Early on Oct. 1, Winnipeg police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of McDermot Avenue, authorities said.

Officers said the major crimes unit discovered the victim had been shot when she tried to step in after a fight started among a group of people.

The woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable condition, police said.

Authorities said a search warrant was executed in the 200 block of Stradbrook Avenue after they pinpointed a suspect. During the search, a 26-year-old man was arrested and “a significant quantity of drugs and cash were seized,” including:

  • 173 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $14,000)
  • 11 grams of ecstasy (estimated street value of $70)
  • 4 grams of magic mushrooms (estimated street value of $60)
  • $10,000
  • drug packaging materials
  • four magazines with live ammunition

Officers said the suspect faces charges of over a dozen offences, such as aggravated assault, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and several firearms and drug-related charges.

He was detained in custody.

Man wanted in Winnipeg shooting incidents arrested in rural Manitoba
