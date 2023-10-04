Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Airline caterer named in Quebec class action denies exploiting foreign workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2023 12:57 pm
An international company that prepares in-flight meals for airlines denies that it knowingly employed undocumented workers at its Montreal facilities and used their precarious status to exploit them. A passenger makes his way through Montreal-Trudeau airport in Montreal, Wednesday, . View image in full screen
An international company that prepares in-flight meals for airlines denies that it knowingly employed undocumented workers at its Montreal facilities and used their precarious status to exploit them. A passenger makes his way through Montreal-Trudeau airport in Montreal, Wednesday, . Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A French airline caterer is denying that it knowingly employed undocumented workers at its Montreal facilities or that it used their precarious status to exploit them.

Newrest, which prepares in-flight meals for airlines, said in an email that it “scrupulously” respects Canadian and Quebec employment and immigration laws.

The company is named in an application for a class-action lawsuit that alleges more than 400 people were lured to Canada under false premises by a Montreal-area placement agency.

The lawsuit claims that the majority of those individuals were enticed to work for Newrest — even though they didn’t have work permits — and were regularly paid less than minimum wage and subject to other abuses.

Trending Now

Newrest says it takes the claims seriously and is investigating.

The company, which has operated in Canada since 2010, says it has never been sanctioned by Canadian authorities.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices