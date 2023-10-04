Menu

Video link
Headline link
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Oct. 4

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 10:48 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Oct. 4
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 4.
Celebrating Canadian Beer Day, healthy homes in Décor and Design, and fall activities at Dutch Growers.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Oct. 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan’s role in the beer industry

Canadian Beer Day is a way to celebrate all that goes into the iconic beverage — from the farmers to the brewmasters and the bartenders.

Saskatchewan plays a major role in providing the ingredients for most beers brewed in the country.

CJ Hélie, president of Beer Canada, looks at the history of the day and the role Saskatchewan plays in the beer industry.

Saskatchewan’s role in the beer industry

Designing healthier homes: Décor and Design

Interior design is more than aesthetics — it also includes health and wellness.

One way is to incorporate healthier indoor air quality. Tessa Christopher from Metric Design says the use of different paints and finishes is one way to achieve this goal.

Christopher looks at other ways to make a healthier home in this Décor and Design segment.

Designing healthier homes: Décor and Design

Exploring the pumpkin maze at Dutch Growers

There is a lot going on this fall at Dutch Growers.

Along with a pumpkin maze, there are activities taking place for kids of all ages.

Nikki Vanduyvendyk looks at the different ways fall can be enjoyed in Experience Saskatoon.

Exploring the pumpkin maze at Dutch Growers

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Rainy and windy — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Oct. 4, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Oct. 4
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

