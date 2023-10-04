2 Montreal police officers and woman in her 60s injured in Saint-Laurent car crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two Montreal police officers and a woman in her 60s were sent to hospital after a cruiser collided with an oncoming vehicle in the Saint-Laurent borough Tuesday night.

The collision occurred shortly after 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Côte-Vertu and Cavendish Boulevard.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin, the two officers in the squad car were heading northbound when they crossed paths in the middle of the intersection with an SUV heading east.

All three people involved in the incident were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite the squad car being beyond repair, police consider the incident as “an accident.”

Montreal police confirmed the officers involved were not in a chase during the event.