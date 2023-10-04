Menu

Canada

High school football team suspended 1 week over hazing reports in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 10:16 am
The superintendent of student achievement with the Thames Valley District School Board has confirmed the senior football program at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School in London, Ont., has been suspended until Oct. 10 over concerns about hazing.

Additionally, Tracy Langelaan says all members of the football program took part in a mandatory workshop on hazing last week and that all players have until Oct. 23 to complete an online Respect in Sport course. The online course will also be “a condition for participating in Athletics moving forward.”

“We take all reports of inappropriate behaviour very seriously and do not tolerate any form of hazing at this school or any school across the district,” Langelaan said in a statement.

“Students and families are encouraged to reach out to the school if they have further details surrounding the incident, as this investigation will remain ongoing. Our number one priority is creating an inclusive and welcoming environment where the safety and well being of all students is a priority. Players have expressed regret and remorse and it is our hope they will learn and grow as a result of these consequences.”

CTV London reported that the alleged hazing involved “throwing eggs at defenceless players in the end zone” and that a community member contacted the school about the incident on Sept. 21.

