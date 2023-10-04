Guelph teens touched without consent in city’s south end

Guelph police say they’ve made an arrest after two teenage girls reported being touched by a man without their consent.
Police said they responded to the area of College Avenue and the Hanlon Expressway on Tuesday afternoon.
The teens, aged 14 and 15 years old, were reportedly walking when an unknown man approached them.
Investigators said the man touched one girl’s face before stroking the other’s arms.
He fled the area on foot before he was found a short distance away. He repeatedly refused to tell officers his name but police records revealed his identity.
A 32-year-old was arrested and will appear in a Guelph courtroom in December.
