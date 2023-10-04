Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Philippe: ‘Disorganized’ storm could bring windy, wet weather to eastern Canada

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 9:52 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: October 4'
Global News Morning Forecast: October 4
Amber Fryday gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Meteorologists are keeping an eye on post-tropical storm Philippe, which could bring some windy and wet weather to the Atlantic provinces this weekend.

While Philippe is not expected to strengthen significantly or turn into a hurricane, Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Bob Robichaud said it’s being closely monitored.

“We’re looking at what kind of wind and rain we might get from Philippe, which at this point looks like nothing more than a good fall storm,” Robichaud said Wednesday morning.

“But again, we’re watching it closely.”

Robichaud said Philippe is “disorganized as tropical storms go.” He said the track has shifted eastward, and the centre of the storm could enter the Gulf of Maine and Bay of Fundy area.

It’s expected to move northerly and approach eastern Canada over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we know right now is we’re probably going to see some gusty winds with this, probably some rain as well,” Robichaud said.

“If that track stays in the Gulf of Maine, Bay of Fundy area, most of the heavy rain would be to the left of that…. Although we could see some heavy downpours, it won’t be heavy for an extended period of time.”

Trending Now

He said the worst of the storm would be felt Saturday night into early Sunday.

Meteorologists are also watching another area of low pressure in the Great Lakes area, which Philippe could feed into and cause to become more dominant. However, Robichaud said that system is more likely to impact Quebec and Ontario.

The meteorologist noted that the Atlantic hurricane season is “not over.”

“We tend to get some pretty significant storms well into October and even early November, so it’s important to keep an eye on these things right up until the end of the season,” he said.

“Mid-November is when we typically see a pretty huge drop-off in tropical storm threats here.

“So, still hurricane season, still need to watch them.”

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices