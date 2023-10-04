Menu

Canada

GO train service resumes Wednesday after CN network-wide system failure

By Gabby Rodrigues & Harrison Cook Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 7:08 am
WATCH: According to GO transit in Toronto, a CN network-wide system failure affected all rail corridors on Tuesday, impacting those looking to return home. Kayla McLean has more of the details.
Metrolinx says regular train service is resuming on Wednesday, with some delays, after a CN network-wide system failure affected all GO and UP Express rail corridors Tuesday afternoon.

In Metrolinx’s latest statement, it said there could still be some delays and modifications “as we work to move our trains and crews back into place.”

“We are committed to providing as much notice as possible to customers regarding any schedule changes but are encouraging all travellers to check our Service Updates page before heading out the door,” Metrolinx said.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, its service updates page showed two trips were cancelled, two trips were delayed and one trip was modified.

CN called the system-wide outage an internet connectivity issue.

CN said on Tuesday that GO trains and VIA trains in and out of Union Station were affected, as well as CN’s customer service portal. All require an internet connection.

The outage first began at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Metrolinx said all GO trains were being held at the nearest stations while crews worked to resolve the issue. Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, limited service returned to the UP Express and designated GO Transit lines.

 

