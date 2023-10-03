Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victims recovering after pair of unrelated Winnipeg stabbings

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 5:15 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a stabbing incident on Langside Street Monday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Langside around 11:15 a.m., where they found the victim, who was transported to hospital.

In an unrelated incident two nights earlier, police were called to a Winnipeg hospital about a man who had been admitted with serious injuries after a stabbing.

The victim, in his 50s, was stabbed in the vicinity of Vimy Ridge Memorial Park.

No arrests have been made in either incident, and the major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops arrest two in bus stabbing early Friday'
Winnipeg cops arrest two in bus stabbing early Friday
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices