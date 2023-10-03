Victims recovering after pair of unrelated Winnipeg stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a stabbing incident on Langside Street Monday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Langside around 11:15 a.m., where they found the victim, who was transported to hospital.

In an unrelated incident two nights earlier, police were called to a Winnipeg hospital about a man who had been admitted with serious injuries after a stabbing.

The victim, in his 50s, was stabbed in the vicinity of Vimy Ridge Memorial Park.

No arrests have been made in either incident, and the major crimes unit continues to investigate.