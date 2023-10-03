Menu

Headline link
Crime

Man with knife tries to attack city worker, vandalizes work truck in Grand Forks, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 5:09 pm
A photo of the city work truck that was vandalized in Grand Forks, B.C., on Sunday afternoon.
A photo of the city work truck that was vandalized in Grand Forks, B.C., on Sunday afternoon. Grand Forks RCMP
A man is in custody after an attempt to attack a city employee in Grand Forks, B.C.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m., at Gyro Park on 5th Street.

RCMP say the city employee, a community safety officer, phoned 911 and reported that a man tried to attack him with a knife.

“When the male was unsuccessful in his attack, he turned his attention toward a city work truck and proceeded to smash out the windows and cause other damage,” Grand Forks RCMP said, with the damage estimated at $5,000.

Police arrived quickly, then located and arrested the suspect without incident. Andre Robert Conn, 41, of Grand Forks has been charged with one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count of mischief.

Corn will be held in custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday.

Police say while initial charges were approved, more charges may be added pending a full investigation.

“We are very relieved that no one was hurt in this attack and credit the Community Safety Officer for his swift actions in keeping himself from being injured or worse,” detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler said.

“While attacks like this are not common, they are a reminder of the dangers that people who work in the public can face.”

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288.

