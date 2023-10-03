Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax court hears closing arguments in murder retrial of Randy Riley

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2023 4:07 pm
Defence lawyer Trevor McGuigan is shown at the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. A jury is hearing closing arguments today in the retrial of a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of a man who was delivering pizza in a Halifax suburb 13 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton. View image in full screen
Defence lawyer Trevor McGuigan is shown at the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. A jury is hearing closing arguments today in the retrial of a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of a man who was delivering pizza in a Halifax suburb 13 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton. DPi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A jury heard closing arguments today in the retrial of a man accused of second-degree murder in the death 13 years ago of a man who was delivering pizza in a Halifax suburb.

Randy Riley is being tried in Nova Scotia Supreme Court before judge and jury for the death of Chad Smith, who was killed by a single gunshot blast on the evening of Oct. 23, 2010.

Defence lawyer Trevor McGuigan told the jury it would be “dangerous” to rely on two Crown witnesses, as there is credible evidence to contradict them.

He said one witness has received funding from a police witness protection program and had motivation to claim Riley was dangerous in order to remain in the program.

The defence lawyer said another witness, Paul Smith — who is not related to the victim — had admitted to lying during Riley’s first trial when he testified he had seen Riley with what appeared to be a gun in his pants, and that Riley had told him, “It had to be done.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Another man, Nathan Johnson, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 for the killing of Chad Smith.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices