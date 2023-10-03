A WestJet plane was grounded in August after unapproved parts found

Send this page to someone via email

After four major U.S. airlines found unapproved aircraft parts from a UK-based vendor in their planes, WestJet says one of their aircraft was also affected.

In a statement to Global News on Tuesday, the airline said the plane had to be grounded in August, as soon as the airline became aware of the situation.

The airline said “the affected engine” was replaced.

“I can confirm that WestJet received notice by a service provider on Aug. 4, 2023, that one of our aircraft was affected, containing certain parts that did not meet documentation requirement,” a WestJet spokesperson said.

Global News had asked whether WestJet had looked for or detected any unapproved components from AOG Technics or other unauthorized providers in any aircraft.

The airline said it immediately informed Transport Canada and grounded the flight out of an abundance of caution.

The WestJet statement added: “Additionally, a thorough review was performed across WestJet’s entire fleet, which confirmed that no other aircraft were affected.

Air Canada told Global News that they were not affected.

“We were made aware of this potential issue this summer. We immediately undertook a review and determined that we do not purchase parts from the vendor in question and remain vigilant with respect to this situation,” Air Canada said in a statement.

“Even prior to this issue, we have long had in place a rigorous safety, quality and airworthiness program that ensures we purchase certified parts only from approved vendors.”

Delta Air Lines on Monday said it had been informed by one of its service providers that a “small number” of overhauled engines contain parts that do not meet documentation requirements.

The company is working with the engine service provider to replace the affected parts and to remain in compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) guidelines, Delta said.

The company did not identify the engine service provider responsible for the overhaul.

The problematic parts, which were certified by AOG Technics, were detected by an unnamed third party, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

Last month, jet engine maker CFM International identified thousands of engine components that may have been sold with forged paperwork by British distributor AOG Technics.

The FAA had earlier said AOG Technics sold bushings for GE Model CF6 engines without having the agency’s approval.

— with files from Reuters